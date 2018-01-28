India: land of goondas

India is a land of goondas. It is a country where only goondas live. Those who are opposing the release of the movie, Padmavaat by burning private and public property should be shot dead. India has become a banana republic after the BJP with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister has taken over in 2014. Was this that Narendra Modi had promised to the people of the nation 3 ½ years back? Today, there is no safety for women and even kids… rapes and murders are happening every day … violence and terrorism are occurring in every part of the country … no justice at all…our poor soldiers are killed, but the so-called “senas” are safe and protected by the government. Our PM is tight-lipped when he sees all this happening. Will he open his mouth only during elections? God save this country!

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related