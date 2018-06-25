India knows Kashmir dispute in its entirety, does nothing: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that despite the fact that the Government of India knows the Kashmir dispute in its entirety, it is doing nothing to resolve it.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in an interview in Srinagar said the issue here is not Hindu India versus Muslim Kashmir. Rather, it is a political issue which needs India, Pakistan and Kashmiri genuine leadership to come on the table of negotiations and settle it in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

He said, “When Narendra Modi arrived on the scene, we had hoped that he would re-visit the Vajpayee approach and seek to resolve the dispute. But, the situation has deteriorated and now dangerous times are staring at us.” He said whenever Modi visits Kashmir, he talks of peace, development, youth and hugging Kashmiris, but at the end of the day, the outcome is all-out operations.

The Mirwaiz said if Delhi believes talks and terror cannot go together, let it also understand that the killing of Kashmiris and talks also cannot go together.

He said whether or not the iron fist policy delivers BJP victory in 2019, it will not help resolve the Kashmir dispute. He said that the dispute could be resolved through tripartite talks in line with the relevant UN resolutions. On the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition regime, the Mirwaiz said, “It hasn’t made any difference to us.—KMS