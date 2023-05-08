India killing Kashmiris to suppress their righteous demand: APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India is mercilessly killing innocent Kashmiri youth to suppress their righteous political demand of right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in north Kashmir, said that the Kashmiri people will never allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go waste.

He said India is fighting a war which it cannot win because the Kashmiris are determined to achieve freedom from its subjugation at all costs.

The spokesman appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the Indian brutali-ties in the occupied territory and force New Delhi to settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) spokesman in a statement issued in Jammu strongly condemned the latest state terrorism and the raids on the homes of the libertarians of the Pir Panjal by India.

He deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on a daily basis but they cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from India.

Similarly, he said, innocent civilians are being arrested in Poonch and Rajouri of Pir Panjal region and the homes of the Hurriyat activists, who are currently in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, are being raided and their families are being subjected to severe mental torture.

The spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the freedom movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.—KMS