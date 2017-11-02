India keen for military bases in region

Gauhar Zahid Malik

Islamabad

According to reliable sources the Indian National Security Chief Ajit Doval is seeking Afghan permission to set up a “small security presence” in Badakhshan province close to Pakistan and China border but Afghan side is reluctant to the idea. The Indians had recently cited “Taliban threats to the Indians” and seeking to establish its military existence close to Pakistan, China and Tajikistan border.

Indian NSA Chief visited Kabul and flouted the idea on 17th of October 2017 prior to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to the region and held one-to-one talks with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Afghan military and Intelligence officials. Following Tillerson’s visit to Afghanistan, President Asharf Ghani rushed to New Delhi just few hours before Mr. Rex Tillerson reached there.

The Indian request was made in line with an earlier recommendation prepared by former Indian Army Chief P K Singh to consider “a strategic depth” in Afghanistan and upset Pakistan-China CPEC projects.

According to the recommendations the Indian Prime Minister was suggested that India should flout an idea to Afghanistan and the United States for a “joint military presence” in Wakhan in the to fight against “so-called ISIS”.

Asian military experts see the move as Pakistan-China strategic collaboration” and prepare ground for India’s designs against Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Indian NSA Chief Mr. Ajit Doval had prepared his recommendation for Prime Minister Modi in early this year as the “only mean to counter China’s huge infrastructural investments in Kashmir and GB”.

Indian is also working to re-establish its broken links with “TTP or Jamaat al Ahraar militants and considering using them against CPEC projects.

Indian NSA chief was further encouraged in his vision for revival efforts to secure “small military bases” in Afghanistan and Tajikistan following U.S. backing to Indian claim over CPEC routes.