‘India, its puppets responsible for bloodshed in IOK’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the resistance leaders while paying tributes to three youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad district have said that India and its local puppets are responsible for the unabated bloodshed in the Valley, adding that New Delhi has no option but to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities’ insensitivity and unconcern was the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed. “Instead of taking measures to resolve the Kashmir issue, Indian authorities want to thrust their choice through barrel of gun,” he maintained. Criticizing pro-India politicians, he said from the past seven decades, “These turncoats are deceiving Kashmiri people on one pretext or the other.” He also lashed out at the PDP puppet finance minister Haseeb Drabu for his statement that Kashmir is not a political, but a social issue.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the priceless sacrifices of Kashmiri youth will always be safeguarded. “How long will we the people of Kashmir be shouldering the coffins of our loved ones as the fact remains that it is the policy of extreme repression and suppression by New Delhi which is pushing the young and educated youth to pick up arms as a means of resistance,” a spokesman of the forum said in a statement.

He said it is because of the lingering Kashmir dispute that the region is witnessing unending bloodbath. He said Kashmir dispute has to be addressed and resolved in its historical context through tripartite talks with the active involvement of all the stakeholders including the Kashmiri people. He said that delay in the resolution of the dispute would lead to more bloodshed in the region.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement said, “Indian rulers and their stooges first choked every space on peaceful protest and activities and hence pushed these budding flowers to the wall. Now, they have engaged thousands of terrorist in uniform to kill these young Kashmiris with impunity.—KMS