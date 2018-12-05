India is suffering from “Pseudologia Fantastica”

Rayyan Baig

THE individual suffering from Pseudologia Fantastica is apathological liar who lies compulsively and impulsively. India/ its leadership is suffering from this perilous disease since before independence. The deceit and lies introduced by Mr Gandhi and his companions in their struggle for independence have been inherited and religiously followed by Indian leadership as a sacred legacy. Mr Gandhi deluded to the, to be, Indian minorities ie Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits etc by false promises, which were never to be fulfilled and they continue to suffer till to date,Mr Nehru also lied to the World about plebiscite in Kashmir. The Indian leadership have been lying with, deceiving and cheating the UN and all her neighbors since 1947. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim and even China have been the victims of Indian intrigue, lies and deceits.

To achieve her sinister diplomatic objectives India has been deceiving the world with her mendacities throughout her history.

The same was done at the time of distribution of assets between India and Pakistan during partition. Another form of Indian lies is stage managing false flag operations. She is master in stage managing various fictitious dramas to befool her public and deceive the World community. In January 1971 to accomplish her sinister scheming hatched between Indra Gandhi and Shaikh Mujeeb, India stage managed a hijacking and torching of her old and decommission aircraft. This was done as a prelude to her invasion of erstwhile East Pakistan and dismemberment of Pakistan.

To discredit Pakistan, stop its progress/ retard upwards economic trajectory and enact draconian laws, to violate human rights of Kashmiris, India stage managed a false flag attack on her parliament in 2001 and created war hysteria. The drama was exposed by her own former Under Secretary of Home Ministry, he stated in the court that none other than the Indian Government herself was behind said attack. India never missed any opportunity to malign Pakistan by arranging false flag operations on the eve of any important happening in India or in the World/ UN. She did the same in 2000 on the visit of Mr Bill Clinton to India by Killing 36 innocent Sikhs in IHK and falsely blaming Pakistan. In 2002 a train burning incident was staged at Godhra which sparked anti-Muslim riots resulting into killing of thousands of innocent Indian Muslims, raping of Muslim girls and ransacking of their properties in Gujrat. In 2006 a bombing was stage managed by India at Malegaon and the Muslims were blamed for said bombing. In 2007 an attack was launched on Samjhauta Express killing 68 Pakistani passengers and the blame was thrown on ISI. Later it was revealed that a serving Indian Army officer, Lt Col Purohit, managed Malegaon Bombing, attack on Samjhauta Express and many other incidents.

To achieve her strategic objectives India created a hysteria by stage managing a false flag attack in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. The drama continued for 4 days, resulting into killing of 164 and wounding 300 people. This drama was fully exploited by India, assisted by her Allies, to defame and pressurize Pakistan, which at that time was being governed by weak rulers. Later India repeated her performance by stage managing false flag attacks at Pathankot and Uri, again coinciding with important World events. The Indian frenzy of treachery, deceit and lies continues unabated even till to date rather in more humorous way.The Indian leadership is not only plagued with “Pseudologia Fantastica” rather they are suffering from “Hallucination” as well. Under the influence of the same they made hilarious and fictitious claims of surgical strikes on Pakistan in 2016 and 2018, which actually never happened.

The Indian politics and diplomacy revolves around falsefully accusing Indian Muslims and Pakistan for every sin committed by her leadership. Being a big market for the foreign goods India succeeds in selling her narrative to the Western/ big Powers. Through Mumbai drama India earned diplomatic dividends by tarnishing Pakistan’s image and putting her on back foot. The Pakistani intelligentsia seemed to be in deep slumber or were overwhelmed by Indian propaganda. The Government failed to counter Indian narrative whereas the sold Pakistani Media coalesced with and reinforced Indian propaganda, instead of highlighting obvious and very glaring flaws in said drama.

The contradictions between Indian claims and on ground reality were exposed by BBC and a few Indian locals but got buried under Indian political and diplomatic weight. Some of the attackers were claimed to be white skinned foreigners by a BBC reporter and by a police officer who encountered the gunmen at Nariman House.

The contradiction in the claims of LEAs and on ground evidences should have been sufficient reasons for Indian/ World media to question the legitimacy of Indian claims but all played as per the script.

The lawyers who agreed to defend Ajmal Kassab, the only claimed captured surviving terrorist, were either not allowed by the court or killed. The accounts of eye witnesses who contradicted official narrative were brushed aside.

