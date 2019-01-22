India is not safe for us, say Rohingyas

61 arrested in Tripura and Assam

New Delhi

After over 72 hours of being stranded in the open on the patch of land between the border fence and the international border with Bangladesh, 31 Rohingyas including 16 children were handed over to the Tripura police by the Border Security Force on Tuesday.

In Assam, a group of 30 Rohingyas which includes 12 children were arrested by the Assam police on late Monday evening as they made their way back from Tripura after they learnt that the conditions are not conducive to illegally cross over to Bangladesh.

Both these groups had identity cards issued to them by the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, according to police. According to UNHCR, there are an estimated 17,000 Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers registered with UNHCR in India and living across different locations.

“Since late December, UNHCR has observed an increase in movements of Rohingyas from India to Bangladesh,” UNHCR said responding to a question if there is movement of people from India to Bangladesh. According to Sabber, a Rohingya activist, more than 1500 persons have escaped to Bangladesh “for fear of being deported.”

In Tripura, the standoff started on the international border on January 18 as the Bangladesh Border Guards alleged that BSF had pushed the group of Rohingyas to the other side of the border. The group was pushed to the Indian side of the border by the BGB, according to BSF officials.

“We are lodging an FIR against them (the group members) for violating the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act. Our primary investigation found they are Rohingyas,” said Ajay Kumar Das, Amtali sub divisional police officer. The group was produced in the local court.

“We slept on the wet ground for four days as children suffered the most,” said the elderly Haseena Begum. The BSF said it had provided the group with blankets and food.— Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp