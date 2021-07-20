India is facilitator of terrorists: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Tuesday said that India was a facilitator of terrorists and enemy of peace.

In a message on Twitter, the governor said that shameful role of India in keeping Pakistan on grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has been exposed.

He said that Indian external affairs minister’s recent statement about Pakistan showed the real face of India.

“There is no doubt that India has become a facilitator of terrorists and enemy of peace”, he added.

Ch Sarwar said that India, the biggest threat to peace in the region, could not digest progress, peace and stability of Pakistan.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan would succeed, and India would fail in its ambitions.

He, however, said that the world must end its silence over India’s facilitation of terrorists, adding that Pakistan has been giving precious sacrifices for peace and abolishing terrorism.

Meanwhile in his message on the occasion of Eidul Azha, Governor Ch Sarwar said that Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim teaches the spirit of sacrificing everything in the path of Allah.

Today the Muslim Ummah needs people whose faith be like the faith, trust, righteous deeds like Ibrahim and who is always ready to give up and sacrifice everything for the glory of Allah and His religion.

The governor said that it is this spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that gives the message: “We have to put our own political and ideological goals behind the sanctity and honor of our beloved homeland for its security and survival and to get it emerged in the world as a steel nation that was dreamed by Hazrat Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”