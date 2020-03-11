India is as much of Muslims as of Hindus: Masood

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Tuesday that after dubbing Indian Muslims and Hindus supporting Indian Muslims as traitors, the RSS-led goons are now threatening them to go to Pakistan.

“The land where Indian Muslims are living is their land and India is as much their homeland as of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits. They cannot be expelled or deported by Hindu fascists to whom this land doesn’t belong exclusively”, the AJK president said while addressing – as chief guest – a one-day conference organised by Bahria University titled “Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes” in federal capital, an AJK presidential secretariat statement said on Tuesday night.

India wanted to create a wave of communal violence and force Muslims to flee as it happened in UP, Patiala, Kapurthala, Alwar and Jammu in 1947, he added.

“This is not going to happen again. Muslims will stay where they are”, he said.

President Masood said India should stop stealing the land of the Muslims in India and in IOJK.

President Masood Khan said India had started a dual-track policy of making Kashmiri Muslims and Indian Muslims stateless so that they could create an upper-class Hindu State and it goes without saying that Dalits would be marginalized in due course and they too would certainly have no place in this “Pavithar Rashtra”.

He said after August 5, India re-invaded, reoccupied and bifurcated the disputed territory. This was also, he said, highlighted by the then Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad during his historic address at the United Nations General Assembly session, last year.

Over a period of around 200 days since the occupational lockdown, numerous Kashmiris had been killed and thousands more moved to concentration camps, he said.

India in a bid to change the demographic composition of IOJK had planned to allot huge chunks of land to wealthy Hindu businesspersons. “All these moves are put in place to suffocate the local Muslim population and force them to concede”, he said.

The AJK president said, “our biggest challenge is to break the silence of the international community and the powerful capitals. India has been treated as an exception for too long and it can no longer get away with the murder of thousands of innocent Kashmiris,” he said.

The AJK president while speaking to his audience said Pakistan and the people of Kashmir had raised the dispute at all international forums.

“With the help of China, we have been able to hold a special UN Security Council sessions on Kashmir. The issue has once again been internationalised and the European Parliament and the British Parliament have held debates on this matter. The US-Congress has also had multiple hearings on Kashmir”, Masood said.—APP