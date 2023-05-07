‘India is actual spoiler of peace in South Asia’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that India has remained the actual spoiler of peace in South Asia since its independence in 1947 and its hegemonic designs posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The political experts and analysts in their state-ments and interviews in Srinagar said the threats to the regional peace have intensified manifold ever since Narendra Modi came to power in India in 2014.

They deplored that India has been impeding the way for decades towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and Modi regime’s 5 August 2019 illegal actions amply prove that New Delhi is least concerned about the peace in the region.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that India through military aggression on October 27 in 1947 occupied more than half of the-then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir by landing its troops in Srinagar. Following this invasion, India has foiled all attempts by the UN Security Council to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir. India is using state terrorism to muzzle the Kashmiris’ voice for right to self-determination for the last over seven decades, they said.

The political experts and analysts said, India’s mischievous activities are responsible for deteriora-tion of its ties with neighbouring countries. They added that peace continues to elude South Asia due to New Delhi’s subversive activities and its belligerence against neighbours.—KMS