India invites FM Bilawal to attend SCO meeting in Goa, reports Indian media

India has invited Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to a meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) that it is hosting in May, Indian media reported on Wednesday, signaling a possible thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The invitation from New Delhi came days after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called for talks with India over all outstanding issues, including the disputed Kashmir region.

Just a month ago, there were street protests in India over comments FM Bilawal made about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Reuters reported that foreign ministry spokespersons for the two countries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the media reports that Zardari had been invited to the SCO foreign ministers meeting being hosted in Goa.

The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, and four Central Asian states.

According to the Indian Express, the invitation was delivered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

If Pakistan accepts, Bilawal would be its first foreign minister to visit India after a gap of nearly 12 years.

With additional inputs from Reuters and Indian Express.