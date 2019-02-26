India: Intrusion ‘non-military pre-emptive action’

Refuses to take journalists’ questions

Web Desk

In order to avoid international backlash over intrusion into Pakistani airspace, India has called it ‘non-military pre-emptive action”.

The Pakistan Air Force thwarted an early morning incursion into its airspace Tuesday by Indian fighter aircraft forcing them to flee, the military spokesman said..

Hours later, Indian Defence Secretary Vijay Gokhale addressed the much anticipated press conference where he was supposed to inform his people about the exact details of the offensive. But he ended up causing further confusion. The secretary simply read out a statement and refused to take questions. Vijay Gokhale said it was an intelligence based operation without providing any evidence. When journalists asked him for details, the Foreign Secretary chose to leave the press conference. In his press conference, Vijay termed the intrusion ‘Non-military pre-emptive action” in order to take the diplomatic pressure off. He explained “A non military preemptive strike means that a military target has not been hit by the Indian Air Force. Hitting a military target would be construed as an act of war.”

