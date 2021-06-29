India intercepts two drones over army base in IIOJK

Srinagar

India’s military said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in occupied Kashmir early on Monday, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region.

The military said troops around midnight spotted two drones separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu city. “

Immediately, high alert was sounded and quick reaction teams engaged them with firing,” the military said in a statement.

“Both the drones flew away.” Troops launched search operations in the area, the statement said, adding that troops remained on high alert.

The incident, if proven to have been carried out by anti-India freedom fighters, would mark a major shift in strategy against New Delhi.

Freedom fighters have primarily used classic guerrilla tactics such as ambushes, hit-and-run attacks, remote-controlled explosions and car bombings.—AP