India intensifies crackdowns, raids in IIOJK

Amid reports that Hindutva-inspired Indian gov-ernment can carry out another Pulwama-type false flag operation during or before G-20 meeting, scheduled in Srinagar in May, New Delhi has further intensified crackdown operations and raids across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Orders in this regard were issued by a high-level team of Indian Home Ministry and Intelligence Bureau (IB), which arrived in Srinagar, the other day. IIOJK is already facing widespread raids, killings, arrests, torture, confiscation of properties, sacking of employees while the new orders have added another chapter to unending stories of tragedy and trauma in the occupied territory.

The visiting top Indian team has apparently come to review arrangements for G20 meeting; however, the quarters who are aware of India’s maneuvering fear that New Delhi can carry out another Pulwama like false flag operation on the occasion to malign Pakistan and Kashmir’s genuine freedom struggle, globally.

As per the reports, the team’s visit will be fol-lowed by another two-day meeting in New Delhi, to be held on April 15 and 16, with particular reference to G-20 meeting in Srinagar.

On the instructions of the Indian Ministries of External Affairs and Home, restrictions, coupled with crackdowns and raids, have been intensified in the name of preventing an “untoward incident” in the Valley weeks in advance of the G20 meeting in Srinagar. “In view of this, a team of Home Ministry and IB comprising senior officers reached Srinagar this evening and soon after their arrival closeted with top officers of police and Intelligence agencies,” said an Indian media outlet in its report.

Venue of the meeting and places where G20 delegates will visit have come under 24×7 security net, the reports quoting sources said, adding along with Indian Police, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are guarding the venue, places the delegates will visit and other so-called vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, after return of the team to New Delhi, the Ministry is likely to review IIOJK security situation in New Delhi on April 15 and 16. In this meeting, besides G20 meeting, upcoming annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji shrine will also figure.—KMS