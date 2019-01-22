India in Afghanistan

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

STATE system has always been complicated but the modern state system is multiplexing. In the modern state system every state needs alliances and friends not only for its survival but also to achieve its interests and to pursue its futuristic policies. Presently, South Asia region is perilous because many nuclear states have their interests and presence in Afghanistan, the more volatile, fragile sand troubling state in the world. Afghanistan’s domestic dynamics have never been favourable and these internal conflictual factors encouraged the external forces to intervene, and interveners set their preferences and priorities according to their interests. Though Afghanistan is a modern state but it is divided into tribes and ethnic groups, whereas powerful warlords still believe in old system tribalism. Thus the core conditions of modern state system though exist but not so effectively. The Taliban regime 1996-2001 had defined the state system according to their self-interpreted philosophy and ideology which was not acceptable to the West. However, Pakistan being a ‘front door’ neighbour supported the Taliban regime and successfully undermined the role of regional power, and rival, India.

Historically, India’ role in Afghanistan was developed to subvert a newly independent state of Pakistan which was not recognized by the Afghan ruler, King Zahir Shah. The Afghan government made three irrational demands: “first the tribal areas inhabited by Pathans and Afghans must be constituted into a free , sovereign province. Second, Pakistan must give Afghanistan access to the sea either by the creation of an Afghan corridor in West Balochistan or by allotting a free Afghan zone in Karachi and third, Afghanistan and Pakistan should enter into a treaty which should permit one party to remain neutral if the other was attacked”. On 30 June 1949, King Zahir Shah made an anti-Pakistan speech in the Afghan National Assembly and the Assembly rejected all agreements signed between the Afghan and British government before the independence of Pakistan. The Assembly also repudiated the Durand Line as the international boundary between the two neighbouring states Afghanistan and Pakistan. This brief description is enough to understand the India-Afghan nexus against Pakistan. Students of history and politics must investigate this question that, did Afghanistan make three demands to facilitate India? The present role of India in Afghanistan and its involvement in Balochistan, as confessed by Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav “the India’s son” that India is fanning anti-Pakistan actors and providing aid with money and weapons.

Until 1979, Afghanistan’s internal political development paved the way for Indian policy makers to develop relations with Afghanistan to weaken Pakistan. India continued the legacy of its friendly relations with Afghanistan till the end of the cold war. Though the stint of long relationship was lapsed with Soviet’s invasion of Afghanistan and it lasted till the end of the Taliban regime, 2001.9/11 incident was an international development that provided an opportunity to India to restore its relations with Afghanistan and to evolve its relations with the US to achieve its grand strategy. India astutely played the card of ‘terrorism’ against Pakistan and convinced Afghanistan and the US that India would play its role in reconstructing war zone Afghanistan. Consequently, the post-Taliban environment was constructed by the US or India to undermine the role of Pakistan and its strong regional ally, China. A geo-strategic position of Afghanistan, Pakistan-Afghan deteriorated relations, “emergence of militancy and terrorism in the region and presence of India’s ally, US, in Afghanistan have encouraged India to enhance its sphere of influence” in Afghanistan and also in South Asia. These dynamics are also strengthening the India’s security doctrine which is to make Pakistan incapacitate and less influential state.

During the Taliban regime India’s policy was ‘wait and see’ vis-à-vis Afghanistan owing to Pakistan’s strong relations with the Taliban regime. However, 9/11 incident was a turning point to India’s policy makers that they would not allow Pakistan to use Afghanistan against India. India’s partnership with US and Afghanistan has provided a great opportunity to India to use all tools to achieve its strategic regional interests via Afghanistan. India’s role is increasing in Afghanistan because the US, against the wishes of Pakistan, has encouraged India to assume greater role in the security and stability of Afghanistan which is not in Pakistan’s interest. “The US strategic partnership with India and its emphasis on New Delhi to play a greater role in the security and stability of Afghanistan has not gone well with Pakistan”. Modi and Trump partnership, to some extent, had sidelined Pakistan. On one hand Trump suspended Pakistan’s security aid and said Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies and deceit”.

On the other hand, Modi was determined to isolate Pakistan. Their tactics would not work effectively and eventually the Trump Administration which declared the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, realized that without Pakistan’s help the US could not get out of Afghanistan with honor. The resurgence of Taliban has raised the questions to the international community that why has the US failed to achieve peace in Afghanistan? And what is India doing as the US ally if it has refused to help the US forces in Afghanistan? If we look at history, India’s relations with Afghanistan have been Pakistan centric. After 9/11 Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Modi both have nurtured India’s security and regional outlook to incapacitate Pakistan in Afghanistan. President Trump has criticized India’s liberty in Afghanistan and ruled out India’s role in negotiating with Taliban, Pakistan once again emerged as a dominant actor in the region, and re-engagement between Pakistan and the US shows India has lost its grand strategy and its partnership with the US could not undermine the role and importance of Pakistan.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.

