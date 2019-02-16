India imposes 200% customs duty on all imports from Pakistan

New Delhi

India on Saturday imposed 200% customs duty on all imports from Pakistan after withdrawing most favoured nation or MFN status over Pulwama attack in which at least 44 CRPF jawans were killed. Union Minister Arun Jaitley confirmed the de-velopment on Twitter. “India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods ex-ported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect,” he said. India has also launched a coordinated move to mount global pressure on Islamabad to crack down on terrorists operating from its soil, with Arun Jaitley saying the government will take all steps to ensure the “complete isolation” of Pakistan—HT

