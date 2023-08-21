The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyet organisations have said that India is hoodwinking the world over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Hurriyet organisations, including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu Kashmir, Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, advocate Mudasir Ahmed Falahi, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement Chairman Jameel Ahmad and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Hurriyet Front in their separate statements in Srinagar said that India could not retain its illegal occupation over the territory through military might and state terrorism forever.

The statements said the Kashmiri people are demanding peace, political and economic stability in the region as per the United Nations resolutions,

They stressed the need for greater unity among the ranks of Kashmiri people to take their righteous demand of right to self-determination to its logical conclusion in a more effective manner.

The statements, terming the Kashmir dispute a political and human problem, said the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the sacred mission of freedom from Indian subjugation since 1947.

The Hurriyet organizations stressed for the early resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The Kashmiris’ resistance struggle is a legitimate movement aimed at getting rid of India’s illegal and forcible occupation through a peaceful and democratic formula of right to self-determination, they added.

They said as foreign soldiers withdrew from Afghanistan, India would also have to leave Jammu and Kashmir and the people of Kashmir would succeed in getting their birthright to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders strongly denounced the surge in human rights violations and continued cordon and search operations and house raids by Indian forces across the occupied territory.

They demanded the world community to play its role in granting the Kashmiris’ their inalienable right to self-determination.—INP