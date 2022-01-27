India holds Republic Day parade without foreign dignitaries

Lumbering tanks and the deafening roar of fighter planes echoed through New Delhi on Wednesday as military and police battalions marched down a boulevard past Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country’s Republic Day.

This year, however, the parade was held without the customary foreign dignitary guests of honour, as India battles a resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

The annual January 26 event marks the adoption of India’s constitution with missile launchers, jet flyovers, motorcycle stunts and the brass band of the camel-mounted Border Security Force.

Modi’s government announced it would posthumously award former defence chief General Bipin Rawat with India’s second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan. Rawat was seen as close to the Hindu nationalist prime minister and supportive of his political agenda but died in a helicopter accident in November.