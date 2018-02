SRINAGAR : Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her sadness over the death of 45-year-old woman in cross-border firing in Poonch, saying “India and Pakistan must open dialogue to avoid further casualities.”

“Saddened to hear of a 45 year old woman losing her life in the crossfire along the LoC in Poonch. We must open a dialogue to avoid further casualties,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

A woman was killed in cross-LoC firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Orignally published by NNI