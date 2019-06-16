New Delhi

India on Sunday imposed higher tariffs on 28 items imported from the US, in retaliation to Washington´s recent withdrawal of trade privileges for New Delhi.

The increased duties apply to products including almonds, apples and walnuts, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said.

India would “implement the imposition of retaliatory duties on 28 specified goods originating in or exported from (the) USA”, it said in a notification.

The list initially included 29 goods but artemia, a kind of shrimp, has been removed from the list. India is the number two market of California almonds and Washington apples.

The trade tensions come despite efforts from Washington to boost ties with India as a counterweight to China, and assertions made by both US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their good relationship.— AFP