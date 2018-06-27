India hijacked South Asian peace by her intransigence

Tripartite Kashmir conference an urgent need

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has warned that India has hijacked South Asian peace by her intransigence over Kashmir dispute for past 70 years. It has created a situation that calls for all peace loving countries of the world including UNO, EU, OIC to exert their persuasive roles in settling Kashmir imbroglio. The region is boiling under unease, he pointed out.

Talking here to a group of Kashmiri students who called on him the Secretary General reminded the world that the popular Kashmiri leadership, facing worst human rights violations in Held Kashmir by occupying Indian forces, has repeatedly called for a peaceful resolution to the bleeding Kashmir dispute.

But it is India that stands in the peaceful way. Kashmir today is a big Indian army garrison that fails the purpose of the Kashmir rulings of the United Nations Security Council.

Replying a question he said that Pakistan is playing a forceful regional and international role towards a UN-mapped settlement of this dispute. It is India who has introduced gun culture by deploying its over 800,000 soldiers in Kashmir today. Daily Kashmiri youth are being killed under one or the other pretext, he recalled.

He pointed out that Kashmir is a burning dispute among three nuclear powers of the region. It is an explosive situation.

He suggested holding of an urgent tripartite regional peace conference on Kashmir among Pakistan, India and Kashmiris.

Economic and social progress of Kashmir and Kashmiris is badly locked by Indian brutalization on massive scale. The recent UN Human Rights Report on Kashmir is most suggestive in this regard, he added.

He informed the Kashmiri youth that Kashmir Peace Institute was the initiative of the late Zahid Malik, Editor-in-Chief then of Daily Pakistan Observer. His vision included Kashmir settlement thru peace push.