India heating up LoC

REGARDLESS of peace overtures by Pakistan including release of Indian Air Force pilot, Modi Junta is sticking to jingoism and war hysteria. After facing humiliation and embarrassment first on so-called Balakot strikes and then shooting down of two IAF aircrafts in Pakistan’s airspace, the Indian side has become mad to settle scores at all costs.

Though under Modi Junta LoC (Line of Control) violations became a regular exercise, however, situation has reached an alarming level over the last few days with Indian troops targeting the civilian population at different sectors along the LoC. Showing once again their sheer frustration, Indian troops targeted the civil population on Saturday at Thatta Pani, Jandrot and Nakiyal sectors in which two Pakistani soldiers and two civilians embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries. Pakistani troops showing their readiness and professionalism targeted the enemy’s posts inflicting many casualties there. The exact numbers of their casualties are not available as India is in the habit of hiding losses on its side, which at least makes one thing absolutely clear that the Indians have no respect for their soldiers.

The current situation is getting dangerous and any escalation may lead to a full-fledged confrontation. The history of war across the world has repeatedly shown how easily and speedily an armed conflict can escalate well beyond what was initially expected. And in this situation, both Pakistan and India are nuclear states and any confrontation between them would have disastrous consequences for both sides and the region. Indian media and politicians who are whipping up war hysteria needs to understand that if the war breaks out, it is not only Pakistan but also their economy and society as a whole would also suffer. They should come out of illusion and stop boasting over their military capability as our forces have time and again forced them to bite the dust. Better sense and patience should prevail before it is too late. It is good to see that voices of peace are also emanating within the Indian society. An appeal has also been launched by the Indians belonging to different strata of society calling for reduction in current tension and resolution of matters through dialogue. Modi Junta should give ears to such voices and stop endangering regional peace for its vested political interests.

Facts are also unfolding on Pulwama incident that it was staged by elements within India to give Modi an edge in upcoming elections. The question is whether the Indians will elect a person again who can kill his own people and security personnel for the sake of petty political interests. While Pakistan is making utmost efforts to defuse the tension yet we understand unilateral steps won’t help unless the other side also responds in positive manner. Modi’s intransigence is also apparent from the fact that it is not ready to accept any sort of mediation from other countries. While our armed forces are fully ready and vigilant to respond to any Indian recklessness, it is also time that Pakistan through friendly countries takes the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which has an important role to play in defusing not only the current tension but also addressing the root cause — the Kashmir dispute — that has kept the situation unstable for the last many decades.

