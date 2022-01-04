India has waged undeclared war on Kashmiris: Masarrat Butt

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Masarrat Aalam Butt, has said that India has waged an undeclared war against the Kashmiri people.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman quoting Masarrat Aalam Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that New Delhi was massacring the Kashmiri youth under a well-hatched conspiracy. He deplored that precious lives were being lost due to India’s intransigence and stubbornness on the Kashmir dispute.

Masrarrat Aalam Butt reminded the United Na-tions of its 5th January 1949 resolution that ac-knowledges the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and asked the World Body to take practical steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The APHC Chairman maintained that instead of acknowledging Jammu and Kashmir as a dispute, India is trying, in vain, to portray it as an internal and law and order issue. He said, Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue and advised India to take measures for settlement of the dispute politically.

Masarrat Aalam Butt is illegally detained along with several other APHC leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Farooq Ahmad Dar and prominent human rights defender, Khurrum Parvez in different sepa-rate cells of India’s infamous Tihar jail in New Delhi.—KMS