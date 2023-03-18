‘India has turned IIOJK into big open air prison’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that people in the territory continue to live in dire situation created by more than one million Indian troops.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said India has turned occupied Kashmir into a big open air prison where all basic rights of people have been snatched.

They said IIOJK continues to reel under Indian illegal occupation for the past over seven decades. They said human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory have witnessed an unprecedented spike since the repeal of its special status by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019.

“Modi regime has set new records of rights violation in last three and a half years in IIOJK. India has turned occupied Kashmir into a big open air prison where people have been deprived of all basic rights. Ordinary people in IIOJK are subjected to brutal repression during daily raids, and cordon and search operations,” they said.

The political experts and analysts deplored that the Indian authorities are randomly arresting civilians in IIOJK, invoking black laws against them and seizing private properties. They said Modi and his henchmen must know that their cruel methods against the Kashmiris are bound to backfire.

The political experts and analysts maintained that the Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle to achieve freedom from the Indian illegal occupation, come what may. World should come forward in a big way to save the oppressed people of IIOJK from the Indian state terrorism, they said, adding that the UN must fulfill its responsibility regarding the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute. KMS—7M