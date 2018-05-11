India has to free Kashmir from its illegal occupation: JKLF

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that sooner or later India has to free Kashmir from its illegal occupation.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statement regarding Kashmir as self-contradictory and illogical. He said General Rawat needs to revisit basic historical facts before issuing such threats to people that have resolved to achieve freedom from illegal occupation.

Malik said General Rawat wants Kashmiris to surrender before Indian might without even realizing that many Generals before him failed to achieve the wishful goal despite using all their military might.

The JKLF chairman said, “Our reply to General Rawat is same that was given by Ghandi Jee to a British envoy who had posed same type of question to him that how can poor Indian fight British military might and survive as an independent state without British help, Ghandi had replied that he would prefer a non-competent poor independent country over a competent and wealthy illegal occupation and slavery.

He said from 1947 till date, Indian army and forces has killed hundreds of thousands in Kashmir. Only during last three decades more than one hundred thousands have been massacred by Indian forces, he deplored. He said thousands have been disappeared in custody while thousands have been injured.

He said Bipin Rawat is threatening Kashmiris of more force but he needs to know that this is actually unmasking his country’s so-called biggest democracy claims. He said Ghandi succeeded in his non-violent struggle because British empire provided him and his Indian National Congress genuine political space but today the so-called biggest democracy called India is using its military, police and forces to usurp the basic rights of the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Huriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar, reacting to the latest statement of Indian Army Chief on Kashmir, said the Indian army chief needs to ask his political bosses the basic question that he is asking.

It said the Kashmir conflict is a real political and humanitarian dispute and can be addressed politically and with compassion. Military solution will only make it more chronic, it added.

Bilal Sidiqui and Muhammad Shafi Reshi in their statements, reacting over the remarks of the Indian Army Chief, said that no nation could be held and kept in chains under the barrel of gun or through military might.—KMS