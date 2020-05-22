India has stepped-up its oppression in IOK: Ali Syed

Srinagar

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, strongly condemning the killing of mujahid commander, Junaid Sehrai, and his associate, Tariq Ahmed, by Indian troops in Srinagar has said that Indian authorities have increased the ruthless oppression under the garb of coronavirus in occupied Kashmir.

Indian troops martyred Junaid Sehrai and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh and destroyed at least 17 residential houses during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said, it is very sad to say that the Indian authorities are declining to hand over the dead bodies of the martyrs to their relatives as they have not handed over the mortal remains of prominent martyred Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, so far. This is immoral act and it is not allowed in any international law and even any religion permits such criminal practice, he added.

The KCEU Chairman warned that Modi government was forcing the Kashmiri youth to take weapons in their hands as the Indian forces were destroying the homes of innocent people on the pretext of operations against the youth. He stated that destruction of civilian houses and killing of innocent people are against the international laws.

He said, it is crime against the humanity and there is less example of such severe crime in today’s civilized world.

“We shall raise this issue at the international forums. In the first stage, we are preparing letters for the higher authorities of European Union, United Nation and international human rights organizations. We shall inform the international community about the Indian brutalities under the garb of coronavirus specially targeting of the youth and destruction of the houses by Indian forces,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed said, as the international human rights bodies in their reports in the recent years indicated that they are watching the situation closely, it is not far that the Indian authorities involved in Kashmiris’ mascaras would face trial at the International Court of Justice.

He asked that if the Nazis can face trial after World War II, why not Indian authorities can face the same.

The KCEU Chairman maintained that we shall continue our diplomatic struggle until the justice is provided to the people of occupied Kashmir.—KMS