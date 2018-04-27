India has snatched right to live from Kashmiri youth: JRL

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has said that India has snatched the right to live from the Kashmiri youth by pushing them to the wall.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said New Delhi’s refusal to resolve Kashmir dispute is forcing youth to take up arms and in the process they lose their lives in pursuit of liberating their land.

“As government of India looks at a military solution for Kashmir and use of extreme force is being adopted to quell the peoples’ genuine political will, no space is being provided for expression by the government as a result our educated youth feel pushed to resort to an armed struggle,” the JRL said.

It also paid tributes to four youth martyred by forces in Tral area of Pulwama on Tuesday.—KMS