India has ruined basic human rights in IIOJK: Ali

Brussels

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has asked the Kashmiri diaspora to raise their voice against the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement in connection with the International Day of Democracy he said, India is fake largest democracy because it has ruined the basic human and democratic rights of the people of disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

“India has deployed eight hundred thousand military personnel in the occupied territory and people live under the shadow of gun.

These Indian military personnel smash the basic and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on regularly basis,” he added.

Condemning the Indian military bombing on the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ali Raza Syed said people of AJK are also not safe from the Indian brutalities.

The KCEU Chairman said, Kashmiris based in different countries should inform political representatives and higher authorities of their host countries about the crimes of Indian forces on the oppressed people of Kashmir including extrajudicial killings and particularly atrocities against women and children.

He said, even they should register cases in the courts of their host countries against the crimes of Indian forces on the Kashmiris.

He said, targeting the civilian population is a severe crime against the humanity and hoped that the International community would take serious notice of the matter.

“We are collecting proofs and documents concerning crimes of Indian military forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to present them as evidence in the international courts,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the Indian regime to immediately end military lockdown and release Hurriyat leaders and activists without any delay. He asked for immediate international attention on the existing situation in the occupied territory and demanded release of all political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik and Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

The KCEU Chairman urged the UN Security Council to take its responsibility on the issue of Kashmir by taking serious action against Indian atrocities in the territory.—KMS