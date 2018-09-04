India has occupied Kashmir by military might: Inqilabi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi said that India had occupied the territory by the dint of military might.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi addressing a meeting of his party Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in Srinagar said that it was India which had taken the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations and the World Body had passed 18 resolutions on Kashmir.

He said that the international community including India and the United Nations had guaranteed the people of Kashmir the holding of an impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the supervision of the UN but despite the passage of several decades the referendum could not take place.

Inqilabi said now India is conspiring to change the demography of Kashmir by trying to abrogate Article 35-A of its constitution which grants special rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, through its prejudiced judiciary.—KMS

