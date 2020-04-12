India has intensified atrocities in Jammu: Majeed

JAMMU The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has said that the Indian government has intensified its atrocities in the Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region. Abdul Majeed Malik while expressing his views in Islamabad deplored that the Indian army personnel in the garb of search operations barge into the houses and torture the family members including women and children besides damaging the properties. He said that the innocent Kashmiri youth were being arrested and shifted to unknown places which had multiplied difficulties of the people of occupied Kashmir. He added that the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists had been languishing in different prisons of India and the occupied territory and they were suffering from several diseases due to lack of medicines. Abdul Majeed Malik said that there were concerns about corona-like dangerous viruses that caused a lot of concern among the people. He added that the Kashmiri people were already fighting the ‘Modi virus’ and now the corona virus has added to their miseries. He said that the Indian government had pledged to commit genocide of the Kashmiri youth, adding that it was the RSS agenda which was being implemented. He said that Muzaffar Beg, a youth of the valley, was arrested by the RSS, yesterday, on the fake charge of being an overground w orker of mujahideen. He appealed to the world community and the United Nations to play role and save lives of Kashmiris.—KMS