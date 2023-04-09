India has again planned to stage a drama ahead of G-20 event to malign freedom movement: GA Gulzar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC senior vice chairman Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that Indian deceitful occupation of Kashmir is replete with fraud and conspiracies and has again planned to stage a drama ahead of the proposed G-20 event to malign the Kashmir freedom movement.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar that the Kashmiris must remain vigilant to defeat evil designs of the Indian agencies as, India, under the pretext of security, has deployed additional forces and has intensified siege, search, raids and arrest sprees in the occupied territory.

Recalling the previous Indian record, he ex-pressed apprehension that Indian agencies could conduct any false flag operation or target minorities on the occasion of the proposed G-20 event in Kashmir scheduled in May. He warned that such dastardly acts would only bring more shame and insult to Indians.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar again appealed to G-20 countries to boycott the event as India will use their presence in Kashmir to justify its illegal occupation of the internationally disputed territory. He added that Srinagar had been turned into a fortress and army cantonment and surge in cordon and search operations and other activities of state terrorism had made lives of the Kashmiri a living hell.

He urged the G-20 countries to ask India that if normalcy has returned to Kashmir, then what are its five million trigger-happy troops doing in Kashmir? He also stated that by holding a G-20 meeting in Kashmir India is trying to hide its crimes against humanity and those civilized countries who believe in supremacy of human rights should not ignore blatant human rights violations and must make India accountable for its black deeds in Kashmir.

The APHC leader also expressed serious concern over the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in Kashmir and India and demanded their immediate release. These innocent people are kept in inhuman conditions and their lives are in danger, he lamented.

He also expressed satisfaction over the recent statement of the Pakistani army chief, Syed Asim Munir, about Kashmir and said that this powerful message to the Kashmiri people will infuse new spirit in the freedom movement.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to the just struggle of Kashmir freedom movement and expressed hope that it would never leave Kashmiris alone.—KMS