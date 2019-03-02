India hands over Shakirullah’s body to Pakistan

Lahore

The body of the Pakistani prisoner, Shakirullah who was stoned to death by other inmates in Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail mid last month, was handed over to Pakistan officials at the Wagah Border on Saturday.

The murder of the Pakistani inmate had come after India has leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan of being involved in the Pulwama attack in occupied Kashmir. Shakirullah had been in the Indian jail since 2001. Pakistan, in this regard, had lodged its protest with India after the inspector general of police for Rajasthan and in-charge of prisons Kapil Garg confirmed the news of Shakirullah’s murder on February 20.—Agencies

