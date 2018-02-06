India should give right to Kashmiris as per their desire: Rauf

A walk organized by District East and DMC East to commemorate Kashmir Day , It was headed by Deputy Commissioner East Afzal Zaidi, Vice Chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf khan and Municipal Commissioner Mustufa Soomro.

Participants chanted slogans in walk to express solidarity with the citizens of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Participants expressed their views that soon Kashmir will be the part of Pakistan.

It is every Pakistani wish and dream that Indian occupied Kashmir is actually the part of Pakistan, India should have to give rights to the citizens of Kashmir, Abdul Rauf khan share these views while leading a walk in solidarity with the citizens of Indian occupied Kashmir from DMC East office to Civic Center .

Assistant Commissioners, Officers of DMC East and large number of students were also presen

