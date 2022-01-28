India funded, supported attacks on CPEC: NSA Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said the safety of foreigners in the country is Pakistan’s responsibility, and concerns of Chinese workers and engineers working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are taken seriously.

The NSA’s remarks came in an interview with the Beijing Review where he mentioned that some countries and their proxy actors do not want the CPEC to succeed as they see the Pakistan-China partnership as a “threat”.

Moeed acknowledged that there have been a number of attacks on the CPEC projects, highlighting that India supported and funded them through anti-Pakistan militant organisations operating from third countries.

“Unfortunately, our enemies will continue to seek ways to target us,” he added. However, the NSA stated that regardless of these attacks, there is clear evidence that the Pakistan-China relationship is still going strong as the two countries came out “stronger and further strengthened security protocols”.

“All inimical forces working at the behest of external powers to undermine the CPEC will be defeated,” said Moeed, adding that Pakistan now has a mechanism to ensure the security of every Chinese citizen in the country.

He emphasised that the full potential of the CPEC will only be realised when there is peace in the region.

Moeed said that the CPEC is beneficial for both China and Pakistan as well as everyone who participates in it.

“Since the start of the project in 2014, significant progress has been made on the ground. APP