India following obsessed dogma in IOK: APHC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Executive Body of All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that instead of implementing a realistic and political approach to resolve the Kashmir dispute, India is following its obsessive dogma to prolong the illegal occupation. This was stated at a meeting held at Hyderpora in Srinagar, which was presided over by Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. The meeting reviewed and discussed the prevailing situation in the territory.

A statement issued at the end of the meeting said the participants expressed their serious concern over the ill-treatment meted out to detainees in Tihar jail and condemned the continued detention of resistance leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajud Din Kalwal, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar, Shahid Yusuf, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Aslam Wani and Zahoor Ahmad Watali.

Syed Ali Gilani in his address while stressing all participants to pursue mission with persistence and steadfastness, said that detainees were subjected to extreme vengeance. He said that the Indian forces were involved in liquor trade and were intoxicating youth. “Forces are scandalously supplying drugs like brown sugar and liquor in every nook and corner of Kashmir,” he added.

Condemning Indian authorities’ brutal tactics against youth, Gilani said, “Our youth and resistance leaderships are being caged on frivolous charges.” While hailing the youth for their passion, commitment and enthusiasm towards Kashmir struggle, the APHC chairman said that people needed to exhibit utmost steadfastness and unity. “It is the secret of our victory against the oppressors, who are hell-bent on creating confusion by hatching conspiracies and promoting waywardness,” he added.

The meeting was attended by the heads or the representatives of its constituent parties including Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Shahid Saleem, Hakim Abdur Rasheed, Ghula Mohammad Nagu, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi, Bilal Sidiqi, Gulshan Abas, Zamroda Habib, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Advocate Mohammad Shafi Reshi, Mohammad Shafi Lone, Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Peer Abdur Rashid, Mohammad Yasin Ataie and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar.—KMS