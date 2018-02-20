India flouting democratic norms in IoK: Gilani

Troops martyr mentally-challenged man

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India and its puppet authorities are making a mockery of every democratic norm by choking all peaceful means of protests on the people of Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar terming the role of ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party as filthy, deceitful and sorrowful, said that the party gained votes on ‘Goli Nahi Boli’, ‘Release of Political Prisoners’, ‘Return of Power Projects’ and against RSS and its fanatical dogma and slogans, but later it betrayed the people and did absolutely contrary to all what they had promised during their election campaign. He said, people all over the world protest against excesses, but occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the only exception where peaceful protesters are showered with bullets, pellets and other deadly weapons. He deplored that the so-called civilian government was part of the autocratic behaviour of Indian forces.

The Hurriyat forum at its executive council meeting in Srinagar condemned the killings, crackdown operations and raids on houses of Hurriyat leaders and activists. The meeting was presided over by forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Meanwhile, Indian forces martyred a mentally-challenged elderly civilian near Air Force station in Badgam district. Police said the victim identified as Syed Habibullah was without foot wears and proper winter clothing. The deceased is survived by four sons and a daughter. The killing of Habibullah led to complete shutdown in his native Soibugh area of Badgam. Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was discharged from hospital in Srinagar, today, strongly condemned the killing of the elderly man.

Kashmiri pellet victims staged a protest in Srinagar to seek the intervention of the society for mitigation of their sufferings.

Indian troops associated with Rashtriya Rifles launched a massive operation in Gundkalan, Kralgund and Handwara areas of Kupwara, Badgam and Shopian districts. The troops broke into the houses, tortured inmates and ransacked the property.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at a meeting presided over by its President, Mohammad Sultan Magray condemned the protests by Hindu extremists in support of SPO Deepak Khajuria, who raped and murdered a nomad girl, Asifa from Kathua, Jammu, last month. The High Court Bar Association in its statement issued in Srinagar asked for treating as a terrorist SPO Deepak Khajuria and demanded a death penalty for him.

Hurriyat leader Hilal Ahmad War called on JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about his health.

On the other hand, four persons including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader Mohammad Assudullah Parrray were booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act and shifted to Kotbhalwal jail in Jammu.—KMS