India fight back with triple strike in Perth

Perth

India’s bowlers fought back with three quick wickets after lunch to curb Australia’s promising start to the second Test in Perth on Friday.At tea in the inaugural Test at the new Perth Stadium, Australia were 145 for three after winning the toss. Shaun Marsh was batting on eight and Peter Handscomb was on four.

Australia had started very well, with second-gamer Marcus Harris and under-pressure opener Aaron Finch putting on a century opening partn ership.Finch lived dangerously at times and narrowly survived successive lbw appeals early in his innings, one of which cost India a DRS review, to notch his second Test half-century.

Harris looked composed and the pair added 112 on a wicket with a distinctly green tinge that appealed to the four-pronged Indian pace attack, before Finch’s luck ran out and he was trapped in front by paceman Jasprit Bumrah (1-29) for 50.

He had survived a confident appeal from the previous delivery and also faced a similar scenario on 20, when he was struck on the pad by the first ball bowled by seamer Mohammed Shami.Umpire Chris Gaffaney felt the ball was going over the stumps and a review confirmed his decision, with ball tracking having it passing clearly over the bails.

Finch’s dismissal brought out-of-form left-hander Usman Khawaja to the wicket and he made just five, sparring at a short ball from Umesh Yadav and getting a thick edge to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp