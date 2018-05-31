India failed to fulfill pledges with Kashmiri people: JI IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has expressed solidarity with all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in local and far-off jails only because of their commitment to the cause of right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A JI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian government had utterly failed to fulfill its promises made to the Kashmiri people through the resolutions of the UN Security Council and New Delhi was now denying to have made any such pledge with the people and was bent upon suppressing their genuine voice.

The statement said, whosoever raises this demand is declared anti-India and a threat to the security of occupied Kashmir and is implicated in various cases and detained and deprived of rights of liberty and freedom of speech and even convicted under false charges in the courts.

In addition, the Jamaat said, unjustified force is used to suppress this voice and civil administration, police and other forces have been given unbridled powers under black laws to force the helpless people to surrender their genuine cause.

The spokesman condemned the illegal detention of the party leader Bashir Ahmad Lone and the Hurriyat leaders lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail including Shabbir Ahmed Shah. He demanded unconditional release of all Kashmiri political detainees.—KMS