India exporting Pakistan’s pink salt with its own wrapping

The salt from the world-famous Khewra mines is rare and is regarded as one of the purest and costly salts on the planet. It’s used all over the world as specialty food, in aerated water bath therapies, and also for home decoration because of its fantastic benefits. It is also an important part of various religious practices, especially in Hinduism, due to its usage in the health sector.

Pakistan exports this salt to India on dirt cheap. For eg, in 2016, India purchased 625 metric tonnes of pink salt from Pakistan at a price of Rs2.98 per kg and exported 15.09562 metric tons of salt to Korea, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Somalia, and Spain under its own mark and product name. India exports the salt that is mined in Pakistan to the rest of the world by making a variety of other items from it. Israel and France are also marketing our salt as their product.

Amazon is offering Himalayan Pink Salt (processed and packed) imported from Pakistan at a very low price of $26.40 per 400grams, which is roughly Rs. 8000/kg.

Pakistani authorities are preparing to register pink salt after obtaining patent rights for Basmati rice in order to discourage other countries from misusing the commodity and generating revenue.

Officials from Pakistan’s commerce ministry have agreed to register pink rock salt on a priority basis. According to Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, the registration of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for local goods “will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan” and will also generate revenue.

The transition is intended to prevent other countries from using Pakistan’s indigenous goods without permission. According to the advisor, the trademark would allow manufacturers to sell made in Pakistan goods internationally and grow their companies. Pakistan’s commerce ministry is also planning a target list of other items for registration, and the business community has been invited to find additional products that should be reported.