India ends truce with fresh operation in Anantnag

Action exposes real intent

Srinagar

Government forces on Monday launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Bijbehara tehsil of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

This is the first CASO in the area following the calling off of the unilateral ceasefire announced by the Union Home Ministry in Kashmir during the month of Ramadhan.

An official said that the search operation was launched in Waghama village of Bijbehara following inputs about the presence of militants.

He said that the CASO was jointly launched by the army 3 RR and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Home Ministry had asked the forces to stop operations against militants during the holy month of Ramadhan which ended on Thursday.

Yesterday, the ministry announced that the ceasefire won’t be extended. It asked the forces to resume their operations against the militants.— GK