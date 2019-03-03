India divided, Pakistan united: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday has said that today after 70 years, India is divided while Pakistan is a united nation.

Addressing the convocation of a private university in Lahore, the minister said that the entire parliament has expressed satisfaction on the policies of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan

‘Establishment of peace in the region is the top most priority of the government,’ the minister said. Pakistan was proud of its talented youth which constituted 65 percent of its population, he said on this occasion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that dialogue was the only solution to resolve the conflicts between the two countries while the Indian government wanted to create a situation in India before elections.

He said war was not in the interest of anybody and winning or losing it was just an illusion because it would cause destruction.

The minister for information and broadcasting said India was under immense global pressure, as the world had been asking it not to create tension in the region. He said there was no environment of war in the country as the main focus was to make the country’s economy stronger by promoting investment and reducing poverty.

The Information Minister said that Pakistan was also playing its effective role to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan’s relation with Kashmir was not of area, but it was a blood relation. ‘India captured Kashmir and now Kashmir has captured Indian narrative.

