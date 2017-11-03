India disrupting peace in South Asia

6 CRPF men injured in IOK attack

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmiris are committed to secure their cherished mission of freedom from Indian bondage, despite brutal use of force and repression by New Delhi in the territory.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Indian authorities can kill and cage people, but they cannot deny the fact that the international community recognizes Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory. The spokesman held India responsible for disrupting peace in the South Asian region.

The Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Coordination Committee, Siraj Ahmad, addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that the puppet administration was extending the Indian law regarding the Goods and Services Tax to Jammu and Kashmir in a deceitful manner.

Senior APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt was produced before a court in Srinagar in a fake case registered against him in 2006. The court has fixed November 22 as next date of hearing.

At least six personnel of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force were injured in an attack on their vehicle in Islamabad district, today. The CRPF men were injured when their vehicle came under attack in Lazibal area of the district. Indian army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Former India-appointed interlocutor on Kashmir and renowned Indian policy analyst, Radha Kumar, in a media interview in Srinagar said that the government of India had attached too many red lines with the dialogue process, which he described as an act of foolishness.

In Islamabad, speakers at a seminar stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations. A video on the situation in occupied Kashmir was also displayed. The event was organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir and was presided over by its Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi. Former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan participated in the seminar as chief guest, while Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam moderated it. Others who attended the function included MNA Sahibzada Tariqullah, Nafees Zakriya, Allama Ameen Shahidi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Saqib Akbar, Barrister Afzal, Muhammad Matloob Inqilabi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.—KMS