India discriminates against Muslims

INDIA’S Lower House passed on Tuesday legislation that will grant citizenship to members of certain religious minorities but not Muslims, sparking protests in the country’s northeast. The bill covers select groups — including Hindus, Christians and Sikhs — who moved from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and who have lived in India for at least six years. Muslims are excluded, in what critics say is a transparent pitch by Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voters as India gears up for elections due by May.

Indian Muslims are protesting against the highly discriminatory move of the BJP Government that lost crucial state elections and is now trying to woo voters through different tactics. But this is not a move in isolation as a number of measures have been taken that jeopardize the interests and rights of Muslims in India. Last year the Assam government published a draft citizens’ register that left off four million people unable to prove they were living there before 1971. In India, slaughtering cows and the consumption of beef is banned in most states. Since Modi and his party assumed power in 2014, this beef ban has been used by Hindu nationalists to justify their attacks on innocent Muslims in public. Tightening of ban has led to brutal violence by Hindu majority against Muslim minority besides closure of thousands of slaughter houses and meat shops, severely limiting access to red meat, a staple of the Muslim community’s diet. Thousands from the Qureshi clan, Muslims in the meat trade for centuries, lost their jobs. Modi Government is also accused of routinely disseminating fake news, targeting and demonising Indian Muslims. Saner people in India are forced to conclude that Modi is creating a dangerous precedent before the next general election, setting the tone for an India whose values and democratic principles are under threat. The latest move is highly deplorable and is justifiably being agitated by Muslims as it would deprive them of their citizenship rights including voting and employment. Already, in Assam, many people have been sent to detention centres following the registration drive prompting fears that a Rohingya-like crisis was in the making. There is sense of marginisation among Indian Muslims and it is hoped that champions of human rights including those in India would raise their voice for the oppressed Indian Muslims.

