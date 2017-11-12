India desperate to be elected at ICJ

New Delhi

With Kulbhushan trial in International Court, the Indian government is putting “all efforts in” to ensure the election of its nominee Judge Dalveer Bhandari for the International Court of Justice, after receiving a setback at the United Nations on Thursday.Officials said on Saturday that India failed to secure enough support in the first few rounds of voting for the court where the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is being heard.The next round of voting will be on Monday, when Mr. Bhandari will face off with the United Kingdom candidate Christopher Greenwood, who also lost in the vote, in what is being described as a close contest. While India finished far ahead in the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, Britain got more votes in the United

Nations Security Council.The judges who won were from France, Somalia, Brazil and Lebanon, which was India’s rival in the Asia bloc.If the next round of voting proves inconclusive, the U.N. would hold a “joint conference” made up of members from both the Assembly and the Council, after which the elected judges may be asked to decide. —INP