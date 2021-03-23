‘India desires cordial relations,’ Modi tells PM Imran on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message on Pakistan Day to his counterpart Imran Khan said that India wants cordial relations with people of Pakistan.

A letter carrying the Modi’s message was delivered to Imran Khan by Indian High Commission through Foreign Office.

“As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,” he wrote.

“Excellency, at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Paksitan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the premier of the neighbouring country added.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the message concluded.