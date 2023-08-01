Contrary to the claims of fading armed resistance in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi is deploying Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) in the territory.

This CRPF’s force is known for its expertise in jungle warfare against armed Naxals. Officials while talking to the Indian media claimed that these elite units are now receiving specialized training to “combat militants in both urban and rural areas” in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “The goal is to deploy them for crucial operations in Kashmir, as the 205 CoBRA battalion, currently stationed in Bihar where Naxal activity has been declining, is being prepared for relocation” in Kashmir.

The CoBRA commandos are undergoing rigor-ous training under various units operating in occu-pied Jammu and Kashmir. A senior security officer, while speaking to the Indian newspaper The Tribune stated, “As per the plan, these trained commandos are being deployed in Srinagar with the Valley Quick Action Team (QAT).

“The teams arrived in Kashmir earlier this year and are undergoing all the relevant training.” The existing expertise of CoBRA commandos in jungle warfare is seen as a significant advantage, as no other force currently operating in Kashmir possesses similar experience in such terrain and combat tactics.

