India deny visa to Pak-born Zimbabwe Cricket chief

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) most respected Managing Director (MD) will be the notable absentee at the ICC meeting underway in India. This is because he could not get visa in time to travel to India and is struck in Dubai.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Dubai, he said, “I understand that in the last 10 to 12 days, no Pakistani related visas have been issued. The ICC and the BCCI have followed up on a daily basis, but with no joy”.

Hasnain has been holding British passport but was born in Pakistan. Interestingly, the PCB chairman Nazam Sethi and the CEO Shubhan Ahmed got their visas but that was about two weeks ago. “By the way, I have been travelling regularly to India since 2004 and until last year I had a multiple entry visa to enter India”, he added.

“If I had received the visa, it is likely that I would have stopped over in Mumbai for a day or so to have meetings with the BCCI and with Sony”, he signed off. Hasnain has over 30 years experience in all aspects of running an international organisation from leadership positions (CEO, MD), finance, operations, management, strategic plans and crisis management. He was a Finance Contoller with the ICC.

He has also worked at reputed international organizations such as Ernst & Young, Chase Manhattan Bank, Citigroup, Dubai Golf. The ZC chairman Tawengwa Mukuhlani also could not arrive for the Board meeting as he has been required to attend ministry meeting in Zimbabwe. The board has sent Chris Chiketa and Ronald Chibwe for the ICC meetings.