India denies freedom to its own citizens: Mushaal

Punjab Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine said that Pakistan is a democratic country where minorities have complete freedom, while in India such minorities are being treated so badly, which is condemnable.

He was addressing a prayer ceremony on the eve of Kashmir Day to show solidarity with Kashmiris at FGA Convention Ground, Bahar Colony, Kot Lakhpat, on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Mushaal Malik (wife of Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik), different parliamentarians, various representatives of religious community and a large gathering of Christian community was also present there.

The minister criticised and condemned the role of Modi in Kashmir. The minister said that Pakistani people were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and Christian community felt proud being Pakistani and stood with Pak army to face any kind of Indian aggression. The minister said that Pakistan was our home, while the protection of country was responsibility of all of us.

Mashaal Malik said in her address that Narendra Modi, went to the extreme, it was disgraceful that the world’s largest democracy would not allow the Kashmiris, whom it calls its own citizens, to vote on their own destiny. Other speakers also condemned the role of Modi regarding Kashmir and paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris, who render their precious lives for the cause of freedom. At the end of the ceremony, senior Pastor Anwar Fazal made special prayer along with all Christian community for the security of the country especially against terrorism in Kashmir.