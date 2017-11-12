India deliberately killing SAARC

ANY hopes of reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) process have been crushed by India who said that the regional grouping could only function in an atmosphere free from terrorism. Talking to newsmen in Delhi, Indian Secretary External Affairs claimed that SAARC meetings could only happen when ‘one country’ decides to stop providing an enabling environment to terrorism.

The remarks of the Indian Foreign Secretary are reflective of typical approach of the Indian Government to all cooperative moots in the region and the dialogue process with Pakistan. The latest statement is particularly regrettable as it comes in the backdrop of efforts being made by Pakistan to revive the stalled SAARC process for the sake of economic prosperity and the consequential security and stability of the region. Pakistan and India both are witnessing worst kind of atmospheric pollution, which resulted in frequent break down of power system in Pakistan and Minister for Environment had proposed that such issues can best be addressed from the platform of SAARC. It is known to all that SAARC is non-political body aimed at promoting socio-economic cooperation and therefore, it was not a wise approach to link every developmental or economic initiative to the issue of terrorism. And as for terrorism, Pakistan is fighting the menace wholeheartedly and it is India, which has let loose reign of terror against hapless minorities and Muslims in Occupied Kashmir. India is doing disservice to people of the entire region by making progress in SAARC hostage to its hegemonic agenda.

