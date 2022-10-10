India declines to disclose UN vote on Ukraine

Canberra: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Monday that India does not want to predetermine how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on an expected draught resolution denouncing Russia’s declared annexation of portions of Ukraine.

During a joint press conference with Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra, Jaishankar stated, “As a matter of prudence and policy, we don’t predict our votes in advance.”

According to diplomats, the General Assembly is expected to vote on the draft resolution on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Late last month, the United States and Albania proposed a UN Security Council resolution denouncing the proclaimed annexation. China, Gabon, India, and Brazil abstained.

At the end of last month, President Vladimir Putin signed formal documents proclaiming Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

Putin’s annexation ceremony was held in one of the Kremlin’s grandest halls with the pro-Russian figures Moscow considers to be leaders of the four Ukrainian regions — Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Russia said the referendums were genuine and showed public support for the move.